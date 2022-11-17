WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) Trading 0.4% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.62 and last traded at $61.07. 387,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 666,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.84.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.