WOW-token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.81 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $447.49 million and $5.81 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.96 or 0.01623157 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012967 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00048018 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00045968 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.01720730 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001570 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04474105 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $4.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.