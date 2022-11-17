Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $271.90 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $167.87 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $271.90 or 0.01637556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,849,670 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

