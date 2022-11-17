Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) CMO Lisa Checchio Sells 4,000 Shares

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE WH traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.47. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

