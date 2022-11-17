X-Terra Resources (CVE:XTT) Shares Up 11.1%

X-Terra Resources Inc. (CVE:XTT – Get Rating) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. 320,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 229,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

X-Terra Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.47 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

About X-Terra Resources

(Get Rating)

X-Terra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Troilus East property comprising 182 mining claims that cover an area of 9,300 hectares located in Québec, Canada; and the Ducran property consisting of 70 mining claims located in the Eeyou Istchee/Baie James Territory in the province of Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-Terra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Terra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.