Xiaoping Yang Acquires 10,000 Shares of IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) Stock

IGO Limited (ASX:IGO – Get Rating) insider Xiaoping Yang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$17.01 ($11.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$170,120.00 ($114,174.50).

IGO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get IGO alerts:

IGO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. IGO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.