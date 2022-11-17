XIDO FINANCE 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $251,863.78 (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $42.67 million and approximately $251,863.78 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00009065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XIDO FINANCE

XIDO FINANCE was first traded on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

