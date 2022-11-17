XSGD (XSGD) Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $53.06 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00004362 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,662,664 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

