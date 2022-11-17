YES WORLD Price Reaches $0.0133 on Exchanges (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. YES WORLD has a market cap of $11.27 million and approximately $201,100.10 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

