YES WORLD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.31 Million (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One YES WORLD token can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YES WORLD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. YES WORLD has a market cap of $11.31 million and approximately $324,686.51 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YES WORLD alerts:

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD launched on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

