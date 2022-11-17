YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on YETI to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.
YETI Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. YETI has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82.
Institutional Trading of YETI
YETI Company Profile
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YETI (YETI)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.