YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on YETI to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. YETI has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in YETI by 112.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 284,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 150,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 116,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 54,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in YETI by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,260,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,469,000 after buying an additional 33,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in YETI by 89.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 83,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

