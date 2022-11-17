Yiren Digital (YRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.21 million during the quarter.

Yiren Digital stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,555. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.23. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital in a research note on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YRD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

