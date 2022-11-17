Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,600 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 760,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Youdao Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAO traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth $47,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAO shares. CICC Research upgraded Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

