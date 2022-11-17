Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.50

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.50 and traded as low as C$2.02. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 35,801 shares trading hands.

Zentek Trading Up 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$203.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 9.97.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

