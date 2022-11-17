Zullo Investment Group Inc. Buys New Position in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

Norwood Financial stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $247.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $30.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $44,538.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at $807,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norwood Financial news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $44,538.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $119,430.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at $824,173.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,688 shares of company stock valued at $228,465. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwood Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.