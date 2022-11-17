Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $123,000 Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $39.04 and a twelve month high of $156.20.

