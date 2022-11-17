Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $300.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $305.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

