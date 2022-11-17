Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.05.

DE stock opened at $406.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.72. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

