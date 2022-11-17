Zullo Investment Group Inc. Raises Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,567 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth $35,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 32.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth $213,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.56) to GBX 1,500 ($17.63) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.21) to GBX 1,650 ($19.39) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,608.33.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

