Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of VLO opened at $135.53 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average is $117.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

