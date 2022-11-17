Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Insider Neil Josephson Sells 2,475 Shares

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) insider Neil Josephson sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $20,047.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Zymeworks Stock Performance
NYSE ZYME opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $21.44.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lowered Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
