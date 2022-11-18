129,677 Shares in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 129,677 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Digital Turbine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Digital Turbine Profile

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.