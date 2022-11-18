1,347 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $660,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 139.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 125,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 73,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

