14,976 Shares in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Acquired by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Maryland Capital Management owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Global Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 515,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.42. 13,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,419. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.52. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

