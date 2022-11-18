15,480 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. Centene makes up 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Centene by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Centene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Centene by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

CNC traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,597. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.