160,226 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 160,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.17% of Foot Locker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $126,169,000 after purchasing an additional 389,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. 194,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,667. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at $465,105,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,105,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

