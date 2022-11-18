1irstGold (1GOLD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,715.28

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $6,715.28 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1irstGold has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for about $65.13 or 0.00391050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.00567875 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,932.89 or 0.29579692 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000075 BTC.

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold’s genesis date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

