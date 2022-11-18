1peco (1PECO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $155.13 Million

1peco (1PECO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One 1peco token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00006171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1peco has a total market capitalization of $155.13 million and $896.41 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 1peco

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

