21,054 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,247,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $292,000.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of WOPEY stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

