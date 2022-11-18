2,920 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 9.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in McKesson by 10.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.67. 14,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,346. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.27 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.