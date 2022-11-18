300 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

QLYS traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,579. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.69 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.84 and its 200-day moving average is $134.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total value of $869,409.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,334,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total value of $869,409.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,334,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,370,449. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

