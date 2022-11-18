37,270 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DLB opened at $69.75 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.62.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.