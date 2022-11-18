3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $127.15 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

