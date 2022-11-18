67,441 Shares in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. AXS Investments LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Postal Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 190,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 65,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $298.08 million, a PE ratio of 112.01, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Postal Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 671.48%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $227,279.25. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 248,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.