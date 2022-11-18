75,911 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Bought by Seldon Capital LP

Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,000. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises approximately 2.6% of Seldon Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 144.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 2.7 %
OLLI stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.87. 18,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,578. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OLLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
