849 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 34.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average is $85.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $207.50.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

