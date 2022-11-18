a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Update

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 802,700 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 877,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AKA opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 15.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,084,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 272,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 37,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

