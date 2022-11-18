Aave Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, Aave has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $838.15 million and $59.96 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can currently be purchased for about $59.47 or 0.00354733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.56 or 0.00570525 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,977.20 or 0.29716972 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. The official website for Aave is aave.com.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

