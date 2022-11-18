Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,349 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.6% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $464,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,181 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.33. 156,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,142,230. The stock has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

