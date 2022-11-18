AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

AbbVie stock opened at $152.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $115.01 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.32.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

