Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. In the last week, Achain has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $51,535.86 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005883 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004529 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

