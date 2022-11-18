ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Down 7.5% on Analyst Downgrade

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Friday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock to $14.00. The stock traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 54,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,266,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 84,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $774,598.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,703.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.