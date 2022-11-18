Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Shares Gap Down to $23.90

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.90, but opened at $22.23. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 1,472 shares.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

