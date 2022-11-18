Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Shares Gap Down to $23.90

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.90, but opened at $22.23. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 1,472 shares.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Down 6.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.