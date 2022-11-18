Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AE opened at $39.10 on Monday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.88.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Resources & Energy (AE)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.