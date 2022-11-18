Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Cut by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,985 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $337.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.98. The firm has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

