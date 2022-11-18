Adshares (ADS) Hits Market Capitalization of $46.18 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $46.18 million and approximately $683,566.38 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00008288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005832 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002230 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000709 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,088,954 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

