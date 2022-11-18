Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Morgan Stanley

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.07.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.6 %

AAP traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.43. 21,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,187. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $147.48 and a 1 year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

