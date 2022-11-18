Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $170.00 at DA Davidson

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAP. Wedbush cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.07.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,187. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $147.48 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

