Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.07.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $148.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $147.48 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

