Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.06 and last traded at $90.01. 28,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,133,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.71 and its 200-day moving average is $113.70.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at $517,792,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $2,795,522.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at $8,159,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,494 shares of company stock valued at $54,506,605. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

